Qadri urges international community to understand Palestinians’ rights

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday urged the international community to support Palestinians’ for their just right of getting back their home land.

They also stressed forging unity for achieving the cause of brotherly nation Palestine.

Addressing an international webinar held to highlight human rights violations in Palestine at the hands of Israeli forces, he specified that Pakistan has used all the means to draw the attention of the UN to the issue of Palestine.

“We should be united to stand with Kashmir and Palestine to prevent the war and to maintain the peace in the world”, he said. The webinar was jointly organized by International Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Youth Alliance for Human Rights (YAHR) and The Daysping as outreach partners in Pakistan. The ministerial session was moderated by Fsahat-ul-Hassan Board Member of ICYF, said a news release.

The minister said the human rights violations in Palestine was not an issue to be condemned only by Muslims but it is an issue of the entire humanity and everyone including youth must speak against Israel’s barbarism. He said the forceful and illicit acts of Israelis on the people of Palestine were condemnable. He emphasized that the international community must understand that Palestinians have the right to be given back their land and they all must be united to stand for the cause of the brotherly nation.

Jibril Rajoub, President of Higher Council of Youth and Sports of Palestine expressed his concern for the people of Palestine. He condemned the inhumane treatment of the racist police of Israel which was aimed at suppressing Palestinian people. He urged the need to take collective measures for the Palestine issue.