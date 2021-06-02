Pak-Tajik ties getting stronger with economic growth



LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore soon to have interaction with the business community and immediate measures will be taken to resolve their issues.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while talking to the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah in the presence of Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar on the sidelines of the MoU signing ceremony between LCCI and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshii and Khusro Bakhtiar also promised to visit the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to listen to the concerns of the business community and play their role in addressing these concerns.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan will help resolve the issues being faced by the business community in Lahore. He said that the government will support the business community in every matter.

He said that growth centric and inclusive development oriented economic policies were bearing fruit and leading the national economy towards the goal of economic stability .“We will facilitate them so that exports can be significantly increased”, he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that he welcomes the Prime Minister’s pledge to remove all impediments to economic growth. The Prime Minister deserves highest appreciation for taking notice of the hurdles and problems being faced by the businessmen.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that when the Prime Minister said that the businessmen should be provided with an enabling atmosphere, he has actually spoken the language of the business community. The LCCI President said that the Prime Minister’s and his team members’ resolve lends great hope for the business community that is facing a number of internal and external challenges.

On the occasion, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry linked a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of The Republic (CCIRT) of Tajikistan.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Chairman CCIRT Jumakhonzoda Jamshed inked the MOU on behalf of their organizations. LCCI and CCIRT will promote the strengthening and expansion of trade-economic, scientific-technical and other business relations and contacts between the Tajik and Pakistani enterprises, firms, entrepreneurs and their associations, including bilateral cooperation of small and medium-sized companies and enterprises, also attracting investments into the economy of both countries and creation of joint ventures.

Both the Chambers will also collaborate in organizing business forums and missions, business contacts of entrepreneurs, holding exhibitions, fairs, seminars, conferences, round tables and other events with the aim of familiarizing business circles with the economy and export opportunities of both sides.