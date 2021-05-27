Prime Minister speaks to the Egyptian President on the issue of Palestine

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the important role played by Egypt and its leadership for cessation of hostilities in Palestine. Condemning strongly the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue. He termed the current situation in Gaza as Palestinians living in “open prison”. In this regard, the Prime Minister called for total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem; restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right to self determination and the right of return to Palestine and the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Prime Minister also laid emphasis on the importance of solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, and adopting a collective approach especially through the OIC platform, for safeguarding the rights of Muslims, particularly those living under foreign occupation.

Outlining the recent efforts made by Pakistan in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

President Sisi invited the Prime Minister to visit Egypt, while the Prime Minister renewed his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced universal health coverage through Insaf Health Card for the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions on Wednesday.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Layyah, he said that all families of these divisions will be able to get medical treatment up to Rs720,000 from the government as well as designated private hospitals through the Insaf Health Card. He said an additional amount of 300,000 may be provided to the holders of the card, if necessary, to complete the treatment.

The prime minister commended the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments for providing universal health coverage to all his citizens. He said provision of Insaf Health Cards will become a great safety net for the poor people. “I have faith that when a state strives for the welfare of the downtrodden, it begins to flourish,” he stated.

He said that the universal health coverage scheme will also revamp and upgrade the entire health system of Pakistan. He said that it will encourage the private sector to establish hospitals at far-flung areas and the government will facilitate them by providing state land and allowing duty free import of necessary medical equipment.