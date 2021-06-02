Pakistan’s exports to Canada touch $253.9 million in last 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to Canada have reached a high of $253.9 million during the last 10 months of the current Fiscal Year (FY) in different sectors.



In terms of volume, Pakistan’s exports to Canada during the period from July 2020 to April 2021 increased from $231.2 million to $253.9 million as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year 2019-20, according to a press release issued and released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).



