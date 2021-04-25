Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider ban on flights

Pakistan has asked the Canadian government to reconsider its decision of suspending all passenger flights from Islamabad for 30 days.

In a letter to Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar drew attention to the fact that Pakistan, like all other countries, has been facing the pandemic but it has managed it well due to its strategy of smart lockdowns.

He assured the minister that Pakistan’s testing mechanism is very robust and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) only accepts results from the best laboratories and matches them with barcodes on every result sheet.

Keeping with this, Pakistan’s Covid-related positive cases were 5,870 on Friday but in the Canadian announcement, Pakistan was bracketed with a country that had recorded 332,503 cases on the same day.

The high commissioner noted that there has been no new variant of Covid-19 developed in Pakistan and yet the Canadian media has quoted Health Minister Patty Hajdu as having said that “1.8% cases detected so far are in travellers, but that eliminating direct travels from both India and Pakistan is intended to give health officials time to sequence and better understand the variant first detected in India”.

Tarar said the decision lacked a understanding of the dynamics in South Asia as “it ignores the fact that both trains and flights are not operational between the two countries … so the ban on flights from Pakistan because a new variant has developed in another country whose population has no possibility of contact with Pakistan, defies logic”.

He instead suggested the Canadian government to see the test results of Pakistani passengers coming to Canada 72 hours before taking the flight. He assured the minister that Pakistan’s testing mechanism was very robust and Pakistan International Airlines only accepted results from the best and well-reputed laboratories and matched them with the barcode on every result sheet.

In view of all this, he said the Canadian government should reconsider its decision and restart the passenger flights from Pakistan at the earliest.