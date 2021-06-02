Good news for Punjab’s judges

According to sources, the decision to make judicial allowance of Judges a part of pension was taken in a high level meeting attended by Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Law Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan, Secretary Regulation Ahmed Ali Kamboh and other officials of the judiciary. It also decided in principle to amend the rules to make the judicial allowance of judges part of the pension.

According to sources, making Judicial Allowance a part of pension will increase the salaries and pensions of judges many times over. Judges get one and a half times of Judicial Allowance salary.

In addition, the Punjab government has included a plan for the construction of lawyers’ chambers in the next budget. Rs 50 crore will be provided for the construction of chambers while it has proposed to allocate Rs 4.23 billion for 90 projects of the judiciary.

An estimate of Rs. 50 crore has been made for various construction works in the Lahore High Court. Rs. 17 crore has been sought from the Planning Board for the new admin block. It has also been proposed to allocate Rs. 50 crore for the construction of rooms for judges in the Lahore High Court and GOR.