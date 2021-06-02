Robbers take away Rs 1 million from Sundar superstore

LAHORE: Six unidentified robbers took away Rs 1 million from a superstore in Sundar, Lahore, late on Tuesday.

The robbery took place at Chaudhary Super Store on Multan Road.

According to a report, robbers arrived to the crime scene on motorcycles, entered the store and held the owner and the staff at gunpoint.



As can be seen in CCTV footage, one of the gunmen brandished a gun and assaulted a staffer in the shop of Abdul Qayyum.



The thieves carried modern weapons, which were used by them to fire shots around, inducing fear among the people on the premises.



The incident took place just a few yards from the Sundar police station, who have started their investigation and have affirmed that the robbers would be caught soon.