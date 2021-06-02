Pakistan Railway celebrates poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz through new train service

In honour of veteran poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Pakistan Railways has started a new train service at the Lahore Railway Station on Tuesday.

The train, which consists of seven economy class coaches, was adorned with ornaments. It will leave Lahore at 7:15 pm and reach Narowal at 9:40 pm. It will then leave Narowal at 5:30 am and reach Lahore at 7:55 am.

DS Railway Nasir Khalili inaugurated the honorary train service. The managing director and other officers were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The train’s route will pass the Badami Bagh, Shahdara, Sri Rampura, Kalakhatai, Narang, Mehta Soja, Badomlahi, Raia Khas and Pejo Wali areas.