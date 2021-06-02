COVID-19 claims 45 more lives, 447 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE: In wake of COVID-19’s third wave in the country, as many as 447 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, while the pandemic claimed 45 more precious lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 10,084. As many as 312,888 patients have recovered so far.



According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached a total of 340,557.



The P&SHD confirmed that 157 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib, 32 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Attock, 2 in Jhelum, 1 in Chakwal, 9 in Gujranwala, 3 in Hafizabad, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat, 27 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Chiniot, 5 in Jhang, 29 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab, 5 in Bhakkar, 38 in Multan, 8 in Vehari, 4 in Khanewal, 3 in Lodhran, 8 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Layyah, 6 in Rajanpur, 33 in Rahimyar Khan, 8 in Bahawalpur, 1 Bahawalnagar, 3 in Okara, 4 in Pakpattan as well as 3 new cases were reported in the Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.



The Punjab health department has conducted 5,189,299 tests so far. It has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. Further instructions such as washing of hands with soap or hand wash several times in a day have also been passed.













