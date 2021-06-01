Zamrak lauds CM for setting up Loralai Division, two new districts

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai lauded decision of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan for the establishment of Loralai Division besides formation of two districts from Kila Abdullah.

In a statement, he said that establishment of new division and the districts would improve performance of service delivery, financial and administrative affairs besides more good opportunities for education, health and civic amenities to the people in their areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting in Quetta on the establishment of new divisions, districts and tehsils across the province. Senior Board of Revenue member briefed the meeting about suggestions and recommendations regarding new divisions, districts and tehsils.

Balochistan, the least populated but the largest province by area, is divided into 33 districts and seven divisions. After the latest decision, the province is now divided into seven divisions – Kalat, Makran, Nasirabad, Quetta, Sibi, Zhob and Loralai along with 35 districts.

Zamrak Achakzai assured people that Balochistan was on its way to development, saying that every area in the province had a special quality that could be developed to its advantage. He said that the government would develop all areas without any discrimination.

In the meeting, the chief minister directed the committee to review all legal factors and continue works for the establishment of remaining districts and divisions in the province. The meeting referred to the allotment of land for development projects by the Board of Revenue while detailed briefing was also given.