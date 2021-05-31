5 steps to transform your skin in 2 weeks

It might sound a bit unrealistic but you can get amazing skin only in two weeks! This is the reason why we love organic skincare. Following the right regime and using the best organic skin, hair & body care products can have amazing impact on your skin. All you have to do is stay committed to your regime and you are good to go. Detox your skin, hydrate it, and own it like a queen. Here are the 5 steps that you need to follow in order to get healthy and glowing skin in two weeks!

Cleanse Your Skin Thoroughly

You can get flawless skin in two weeks by using organic cleansers in the right manner. We never realize it but our pores are often congested and blocked due to excessive makeup use which then turn into blackheads and whiteheads. Cleansing your skin thoroughly with the right kind of cleanser is highly significant if you want to get healthy skin! Determine your skin type and use the most suitable cleanser for it. We are obsessed with organic cleansers as they maintain the natural pH level of your skin.

Organic Products For Cleansing

Conatural is a certified organic beauty brand in Pakistan. You can use the following Conatural products for cleansing:

Daily essential Face wash Lavender & Chamomile

Organic Cleanser and Makeup Remover

Tea tree & Neem Face Wash for acne-prone skin

Rose face Wash for dry to combination skin

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

We cannot put enough stress on the importance of moisturizing. Your skin can only transform if it is properly hydrated. If you want gorgeous skin, make sure you are using the right moisturizer for your skin type. If you have dry skin, use a moisturizer. If you have combination skin, use a moisturizer. If you have oily skin, use a moisturizer. Hydration never hurts your skin. If you have acne-prone skin, make sure you use gel-based organic moisturizers on your skin. Not using a moisturizer in your daily skincare routine is extremely unhealthy for your skin as it makes your skin produce more oil which clogs pores and leads to breakouts!

Products To Try:

You can rely on the following organic products for ultimate hydration:

Conatural Saffron Complexion Builder

Conatural Rose Face Gel

Conatural Daily Essential Cream

Conatural Skin Renew: Organic Age-Defying Cream

You can also keep your skin hydrated with Mists. In order to nourish and condition your skin while you’re on the go, you can use the following Conatural products:

Rose Water

Fresh Flowers Hydrating Mist

Use SPF Daily

The most important step is to protect your skin and you can do this by simply using a high-quality SPF. Not using SPF is the most horrible thing because no product is going to work on your skin if your skin is exposed to UV rays and other environmental impurities. It is a known fact that the aging process of your skin is 90% in your control. If you keep on using SPF regularly, you can keep your skin youthful.

Use Mask And Serums

If you want to transform your skin in two weeks, make sure that you are detoxifying your skin with the help of cleansers and purifying and hydrating it with the help of masks and serums. Using a mask will help your skin to clear out all impurities from deep within. All the dirt clogged in your pores will be extracted through the mask. Once done, you must use a serum to hydrate your skin. Doing so will brighten your skin and will provide it with antioxidants to help illuminate it. You can use serums that are in line with your skin type.

Products To Try:

Conatural has the best organic skincare products in Pakistan. You can use the following products to provide some extra nourishment to your skin:

Conatural Instant Glow Face Mask

Conatural Better than Ubtan Scrub

Do Not Worry About Pimples:

Everyone gets the occasional pimple! If you want to get rid of them ASAP, we’re here to help!

We all have gotten pimples at some point in our lives and it is absolutely normal. Occasional pimples are very common and you can get them anytime anywhere. In order to get rid of them, you can apply some Conatural Tea Tree Essential Oil onto the pimple!

In a nutshell, you can transform your skin if you are committed to the cause. You must follow the aforementioned 5 steps and see that glow come alive on your skin within weeks!