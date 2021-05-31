Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh assumes charge as DIG Police Larkana range

LARKANA: Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh has taken over the charge of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Larkana Range, officially stated here on Monday.

Meanwhile, after taking over the charge of DIG Police Larkana Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh held a meeting with police officers to maintain the law and order situation and do comprehensive planning for dealing with criminal elements with iron hands.

The DIG Larkana directed the Police officers to protect the lives and properties of common people and cope with street crime, highway robberies, motorcycle snatching, and other social evils. All outlaws and their facilitators should be taken to their logical end and brought behind the bar.

DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh further apprised that the concerned SSPs of the respective district should initiate the crackdown operation against the offenders, proclaimed absconders, and other criminals. All their hideouts be destroyed.