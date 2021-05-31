Fawad says modern technology to ensure transparency in elections

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that modern technology would play key role to ensure transparency in elections.

Taking to a delegation of the High Court Bar Association of Islamabad and the District Bar Association of Islamabad, he apprised them about use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections. He said that the Punjab Bar Council, Rawalpindi Bar and Multan Bar had demanded holding of their upcoming elections through electronic voting machines.

The minister said that the Islamabad High Court Bar would also utilise this technology in their upcoming elections. He said that the government would extend every possible support to resolve any issues of lawyers. He said a proposal was under consideration to provide loans upto one million rupees to young lawyers – less than 45 years under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said that the leadership role of the bar associations on important legal issues was imperative. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned him the responsibility to resolve issues of the lawyers on priority. He said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had also been directed to work on the construction of the lawyers’ chambers on priority.

Fawad said a special package for lawyers was also under consideration which would be finalized after consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan. He said that young as well as women lawyers would also be benefited with the purposed package. The Bar Association expressed their gratitude to the federal minister for resolving the issue of the Judicial Complex by including it in the master plan of the federal capital and also making a PC-1 in this regard.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Raja Zahid said that no individual or institution would above the accountability. Everyone, including judges, would be accountable before the law, he said. He said that the Islamabad Bar was a role model. He said that the bar and bench always enjoyed good relations.

He said that the lawyers have always shown responsibility and would stand shoulder-to-shoulder for the betterment of the country. Among those who were part of the delegation were Raja Zahid, Fazal Elahi, Akhtar Mahmood, Irfanullah Khan Bangikhel, Fakhra Sultan, Rana Ali Akbar, Rana Tanveer, Muhammad Sarfraz, and Amna Ali.

District Bar Association President Farid Hussain Kaif, Farzana Faisal, Raja Muhammad Saeed, Syed Salahuddin Shah, Sardar Nasir, Shamsa Kayani, Chaudhry Faisal Mahmood, and Wasiullah were also accompanied with them.