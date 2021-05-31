Murad assures to remove ulemas’ reservations on Trust Act

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday assured ulemas that their reservations on the new Trust Act would be removed by revisiting the law.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting of the ulemas delegation led by Mufti Munib Rehman here at CM House here.

The delegation members included Maulana Rehan Amjad, Allama Syed Muzaffar Shah, Allama Liaquat Hussain Azheri, Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Mufti Rafi-ur- Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Ashraf Gormani, and Maulana Yakoob Attari. Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Provincial Ministers Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro.

Ulema delegation expressed serious reservations on the Trust Act and requested the government to revisit it.

The chief minister said that he respects the opinion of the ulemas and has constituted a committee under the leadership of Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, while Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Advisor Law as its members.

The committee would hold a session with ulemas and discuss the clauses of the Trust Act and try to remove their reservations, he assured.

The committee’s recommendations, to be firmed up in consultation with the ulemas, would be taken up with the federal government for discussion and necessary action.

The ulemas thanked the chief minister for his cooperation.