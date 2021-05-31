Young people complain of heart problems post vaccine jab in America

According to the New York Times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received complaints of inflammation in the heart muscle after vaccinating some young people. The medical name for this disease is myocarditis.

The disease has been reported by a Vaccine Safety Group. According to the CDC, these complaints have been found in a few young people and it is not yet clear whether they are directly related to the vaccine. According to officials, an inquiry into the complaints has been launched and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Situation of some countries with respect to Corona:

United States

According to officials in the US city of Los Angeles, the biggest concern in the region at the moment is the virus coming from the United Kingdom. Fifty-three percent of the samples have been found in three different laboratories. Earlier, the presence of the California variant was high. According to health officials in Los Angeles, some laboratory tests have also found Brazilian and South African strains of the virus.

The American people can soon stop wearing masks, experts say

Vietnam

Parliamentary elections were held in Vietnam despite the escalation of the Corona epidemic. Millions of people exercised their right to vote under tight security. The 500-member National Assembly was elected in Sunday’s vote.

One million vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far, and talks are underway to develop a Russian vaccine.

India

Two and a half lakh new cases of corona were reported in India on Sunday while more than three thousand seven hundred people died. Corona is currently the leading cause of death in India.

Germany

German Health Minister Jens Ispahan has said that the Biotech Pfizer vaccine is being stored so that students can also be vaccinated after the summer holidays.

German authorities expect that after the summer holidays, schooling will resume as usual and vaccinations for teenagers will be completed. The number of patients and deaths in Germany has dropped significantly in recent days. Eighty-two people succumbed to the virus in the country on Sunday, bringing the total death toll from Corona to 87,380.