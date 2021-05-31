Sarfaraz Ahmed to leave for PSL 2021 tonight

The Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be flying to Abu Dhabi tonight for PSL 2021. The cricketer was turned away from the airport due to clearance issues yesterday.

The former captain for the national team was turned away due to his residence visa not being valid anymore. Thus now he will be going to Abu Dhabi on his visit visa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had started the proceedings for the Quetta Gladiators captain’s visit visa.

Initially Sarfaraz had to leave for PSL on a commercial flight on Sunday at 4:00 am. However, Sarfaraz and 10 other people did not get the clearance.

However, Mohammad Hasnain and five others left for PSL on Sunday.

Sarfaraz returned to the hotel from the airport and is currently in quarantine till he departs for Abu Dhabi.