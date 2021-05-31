Pakistan has not severed official communication with Afghan NSA

Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday said that Pakistan has not broken-off official engagement with him, denying reports that Islamabad has cut official communication with him.

The speculation arose after Voice of American on Friday quoted unnamed Pakistani officials as saying that Pakistan has conveyed to the leadership in Afghanistan that it will no longer conduct official business with Kabul’s top national security chief because of his recent “abusive outburst” against Islamabad.

But Mohib told reporters in Kabul that the Afghan government has not received any official word and Kabul will respond if Pakistan cuts official contacts with him.

“If it is formalized, then Afghanistan’s diplomatic authority will respond. Pakistan is not expected to take such a non-diplomatic step,” the Afghan NSA said, days after his remarks against Pakistan prompted a harsh reaction from Islamabad.

Mohib during his visit to Nangarhar province on May 13 said that Taliban call Afghanistan as “Dar-ul-Harb” (Place where Jihad is mandatory) because foreigners have assisted some poor Afghans but Jihad is not permissible in “Heera Mandi” (likening Pakistan to brothel house).

The Afghan NSA had also called Pakistan as “Heera Mandi” months ago while addressing security officials but Pakistan had ignored his earlier remarks.

Mohib urged Afghans to use social media to highlight the objectives of “our enemy (Pakistan) to our people, and it should start from Nangarhar.”

Pakistan had summoned the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad Najibullah Alikhil and a formal protest was lodged over the ‘irresponsible statements and baseless allegations’ made by the Afghan leadership.

Pakistan had urged the Afghan side to effectively utilize the available forums like Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues.

A Pakistani official told Daily Times that Pakistan is disappointed at the silence of other Afghan government leaders about what he called “abusive language” of Mohib.

The Afghan NSA while speaking along with several ministers cutting ties with Pakistan will not have an impact, because “it is still not good.”

“What action can be taken as an example of improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Instead of severing ties with us, it is better to sever their ties with terrorist groups,” Mohib said.

The VOA reported that a Pakistani official said Kabul has been told Islamabad would not hold bilateral engagements with the Afghan national security adviser.

“It has also been conveyed “by our side that Afghan side is not serious in engaging with Pakistan, but only in the blame game and degrading Pakistan’s sincere efforts,” the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

The Foreign Office spokesman did not reply when a query was posted on his WhatsApp number.

An official, however, told Daily Times on Saturday that Pakistan has not officially conveyed anything to Kabul about cutting ties with Mohib. He, however, said Pakistan has apprised friendly countries including Britain about Mohib’s “irresponsible” remarks about Pakistan at a time when efforts were underway for trust building.

The UK defence chief has been involved in bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan security institutions closer, which is a key to removing mistrust between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistani ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Khan has reiterated an invitation to Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar from Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Pakistan.

Khan tweeted that he had constructive exchanges on Afghan peace process and further strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with the Afghan foreign minister.

On its part the Afghan Foreign Ministry said that Atmar thanked Qureshi for the invitation and discussed ways to further boost cooperation and relations.

The Afghan foreign minister stressed the need for taking advantage of the opportunity for establishment of permanent peace, according to a statement.