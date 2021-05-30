CM’s aide says KP takes steps to ensure all facilities to investors

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Sunday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken serious steps to ensure all kind of facilities to investors for the promotion and development of industrialization in the province.

Talking to journalists on the occasion of his visit to Small Industrial Estate, he said that massive industrial development has become indispensable for providing economic growth and employment opportunities. He said that the state was setting up industrial estates in the districts.

He asked investors to take full advantage of this facility and support the government in the economic and industrial development of the province. He reviewed the ongoing development projects and directed that the ongoing projects in the Small Industrial Estate be completed within the stipulated time and necessary steps be taken to control environmental pollution by planting as many trees as possible.

“Play your role in promoting the Clean and Green Campaign,” he urged the people. On this occasion, the special assistant also inspected various sites for the Small Industrial Estate, to be set up under a public-private partnership. He directed officials to take all technical into consideration in the selection in order to provide an opportunity to investors to work in the best environment and also to make it easier for them to work.

