OGRA moves summary for POL price hike

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday moved a price-revision summary of the petroleum products to the quarters concerned for the next fortnight starting from June 1.

As per the summary, the authority has recommended an increase of Rs 4.30 in per liter price of High Speed Diesel, a slight upward adjustment in the rate of petrol (Motor Spirit) and Kerosene Oil, and to maintain the Light Diesel Oil at the previous rate [unchanged], official sources privy to petroleum sector developments told APP. The Ministry of Finance would formally announce the new prices of petroleum products on Monday after final approval from the Prime Minister.