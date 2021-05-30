Covid positivity ratio drops below 5% in Pakistan

The country reported a 4.81% positivity rate on Sunday with 2,697 new cases, as per the as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total caseload of the country now stands at 918,936. At least 56 more succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,736. The number of total active cases stands at 58,878 in Pakistan as of today with total recoveries at 839322. According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh reached 316,752 while 5,014 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 339,073 and 9,982 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The total number of patients in Balochistan is 19,290 while the death toll is 276.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients is reported to be at 132,170 with 4,060 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 19,170 people have been infected with the virus and 540 people have died from the virus so far. In addition, the number of coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan so far has been 5,572 and 107 people have died from coronavirus.

According to the NCOC data, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital city Islamabad is 81,116 and so far 757 deaths have been reported.