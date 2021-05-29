Sindh adviser inaugurates Botanical Garden at Karachi University

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson and Adviser for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that as a nation, everyone need to plant trees to improve environment as plants will benefit future generations for decades to come.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the Botanical Garden here at the Karachi University on Saturday. The adviser said that no attention was paid to tree planting in Karachi and he was happy that attention was being paid to tree planting at the Karachi University as global warming was actually a ‘global warning.’

He said that every individual and every student must plant a tree. He also said that the provincial government had planted 30,000 saplings in Urban Forest in Clifton and thousands of fruits and flowering plants in Karachi Hill Park. He also said that 43,000 students were studying at Karachi University.

“If every student planted a plant, the university would present a more beautiful scene and if we all adopt the same style as a nation, the environment would change,” he said. In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that along with botanical research, plants were also grown in Karachi Botanical Garden.

In this context, 200,000 plants have been planted in the Karachi University during the tree planting campaign and the university was part of the Sindh Environment Department’s Clean and Green Campaign because global warming was a major challenge for Pakistan, including Karachi.

In addition, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Corona Virus Vaccination Centre at the Karachi University. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi, MPA Sadia Javed, Moazzam Qureshi and members of the syndicate.

Murtaza Wahab said that the employees of the university and their families and the students of the university would be able to avail the benefits of this vaccination centre, therefore, it was the national and moral duty of every citizen to follow the corona SOPs and get vaccinated.

He said that the establishment of the vaccination centres in educational institutions has sent a message that everyone should be vaccinated against the corona virus. He said that the Sindh government has cooperated for this vaccination centre and ordinary citizens can also benefit from the Karachi University Vaccination Centre.

Talking to reporters, the Sindh spokesperson said that the government has set up vaccination centres at all levels and teachers, students and every citizen can get vaccinated in them free of cost. He said that educational institutions play a pivotal role in mind building and teachers lead the way in the society.

Spokesperson Sindh Govt @murtazawahab1 briefs media at University of Karachi #COVIDVaccination

PART-ll pic.twitter.com/OJfTXkvxXg — Salman Zahid (@SalmanZahidPpp) May 29, 2021

He said that the Sindh government has also set up vaccination centres for industrialists and lawyers in the Bar Association. He said that citizens should not pay attention to negative things and fulfill their national responsibility by getting vaccinated. More than 1.2 million people in Sindh have been vaccinated.

The staff of the Health Department has done valuable work in difficult situations. The Karachi University Vaccination Centre has all types of corona vaccines. “The government is not interested in imposing sanctions for no reason and because of the public health situation, the government has taken tough decisions. If we follow the SOPs, the sanctions can be reduced,” the adviser said.