Army-trained sniffer dogs to scan Covid patients at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR: Currently used as a test experiment, army-trained sniffer dogs that have been deployed by aviation authorities have so far identified 14 Corona positive patients at Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar.

The dogs have been specially trained to detect the COVID-19 infection among travellers arriving from abroad.

This was reported by the Airport Manager of the Civil Aviation Authority while talking to media men here on Saturday. The official said that first rapid swab tests are being carried out on passengers arriving from abroad with the help of these sniffer dogs. However, the canines do not check passengers directly, rather only suspected patients are being checked upon arrival.

He disclosed that samples of all the 166 passengers arriving at the airport from Sharjah via a private airline had been conducted from which 14 passengers tested positive for corona.

The airport manager said that the Civil Aviation Authority has provided all kinds of facilities to passengers along with ensuring the presence of health department personnel round the clock.