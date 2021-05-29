First batch of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Pakistan through COVAX

UNICEF Pakistan tweeted on Friday that Pakistan has received over 100,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine under the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative.

“Shipments of Pfizer diluents and syringes will be arriving over the next two days. The vaccines will be used for Pakistan’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign,” the tweet said.

The UNICEF congratulated the government on the successful rollout of the countrywide coronavirus vaccination campaign and said, “excellent arrangements at vaccination centres and inclusion of all above 18 years of age”.

ملک بھر میں بہترین انتظامات کے زیر نگرانی کامیابی سے جاری #COVID19 ویکسینیشن مہم اوراس میں 18 سال سے زائد عمر کے تمام افراد کی شمہولیت پر یونیسف حکومت پاکستان اور وزارت صحت کی کاوشوں کو سراہتا ہے۔ #VaccinesWork #vaccinate @nhsrcofficial @GovPakistan pic.twitter.com/yCDdjNT5Ag — UNICEF Pakistan (@UNICEF_Pakistan) May 28, 2021

National Command and Operations Centre(NCOC) has announced that all the registered people above 30 can come in for walk-in vaccinations.

Earlier in his tweet, Asad Umar urged all the people above 30 to come in for vaccination and get themselves vaccinated.

In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 28, 2021