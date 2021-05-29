Record production of wheat, rice witnessed this year: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam says record production of wheat, rice, and maize has been witnessed this year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that the production of wheat crop has been increased by 27.3 million tonnes, which is two million tonnes more than the previous year.

The minister said this has happened due to the different initiatives of the government. He said certified seeds were used that helped in achieving record wheat production. Syed Fakhar Imam said improvement in the wheat production will provide benefit to the farmers, common man and the country as well. He said the production of rice remained 8.41 million tonnes. He said there has been an increase of 11 percent in the exports of rice. Syed Fakhar Imam said an upward trend in the export of mangoes, citrus and potato was also witnessed due to the farmer friendly steps taken by the government.