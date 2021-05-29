PDM huddle today to heel rifts

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its meeting on Saturday in Islamabad, a private TV channel reported.

The PML-N is hosting the meeting at the party secretariat in Islamabad at 2pm. The PDM will discuss the overall situation of the country as well as the future line of action. Afghanistan issue will also be discussed as well as the return of PPP and ANP in the alliance. PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif will participate in the meeting via video link who will give his opinion regarding the return of PPP and ANP. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also participate in the meeting.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the media men at a dinner hosted by JUI-F said that no single party could make a decision to expel another one.