SECP approves framework for direct listing of companies at PSX

ISLAMABAD: In continuation of its efforts for creating an enabling eco-system to improve capital formation in the country, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in coordination with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), has approved a framework for Direct Listing of companies at PSX.

Direct listing, unlike conventional offerings, is a process whereby a company can get listed on the stock exchange by selling existing shares to accredited investors, existing shareholders, and a specific category of investors, without the mandatory appointment of intermediaries, said a press release issued here.

The framework, finalised after thorough public and stakeholder consultation, will be part of the regulatory framework of PSX, i.e., PSX Rule Book.

This new initiative will further simplify the listing of companies on the stock exchange. Any public limited company having a minimum paid-up capital of Rs200 million and audited accounts for two preceding years can apply for listing at the exchange through this method.

The companies shall be required to ensure post listing compliance, as applicable for listed companies.

The SECP is continually striving to develop a vibrant, fair, and efficient regulatory framework in Pakistan, designed to foster the growth of capital markets, promote healthy competition and ensure investor protection.