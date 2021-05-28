Amitabh Bachchan bought a Rs 3.1 crore apartment

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a duplex 5,184 sq ft apartment in Mumbai. Although he had bought it in December 2020, it is now when he registered it.

His apartment is said to be the project of Atlantis by the Crystal Group.

The Bollywood actor apparently paid Rs 62 lakh as stamp duty. It is also said that the property has 6 car parks and is located on the 27th and the 28th floor.

Several celebrities such as Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor have bought luxury properties.

They had taken the opportunity to buy the properties when the Maharashtra Government had reduced the stamp duty on housing.