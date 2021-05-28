India, New Zealand to share title if World Test final ends in draw

India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners of the World Test Championship if next month’s final ends in a draw or tie, cricket’s world body said on Friday.

The two teams will face off in Southampton, England from June 18 to 22, with June 23 kept as a reserve day only for lost playing time. “There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement. The contest between the world’s top-ranked sides will also see new adjustments for decisions come into effect.

The third umpire will now check any “short run” call made by the on-field umpire and communicate the decision back to the official. Following their 3-1 series win against England, Virat Kohli’s India booked their place in the world final as the top-ranked Test nation. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand secured their spot when a series between South Africa and Australia was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.