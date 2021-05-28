Dr Asim’s mother dies at 92

Dr. Ejaz Fatima, the mother of Dr. Asim Hussain and founder of Zia-ud-Din Hospital, passed away at the age of 92.

Dr. Ejaz Fatima has been undergoing treatment at Zia-ud-Din Hospital North Campus for the past several days. She has left behind two sons and two daughters.

In 1952, Dr. Ijaz Fatima founded the first Zia-ud-Din Hospital in Nazimabad.

Dr. Ejaz Fatima’s body was taken from her residence while funeral prayers were offered at Zia Jama Masjid, located at Zia-ud-Din University Link Road Campus.

Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and provincial ministers attended the funeral prayers.

On the demise of Dr. Ijaz Fatima, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, along with others, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Asim and prayed for the deceased’s forgiveness.