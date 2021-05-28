PM Imran to say ‘hello’ to nation for third time on Sunday

Senator Faisal Javed, who belongs to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer people’s questions on the phone on Sunday, May 30 at 3 pm.

The senator tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer questions from the people on the phone on Sunday at 3 p.m. He said that this will be the prime minister’s fourth session of telephone talk with the people and it will be broadcasted live on the media.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned the people three times before as well..

In his inaugural address he had stated that he will be answerable to people and that he will connect with his people through various platforms to ensure accountability. The list of issues that the new PM highlighted was long: a failing judicial system, expat Pakistanis stuck in jails, green cover in cities, water scarcity, pollution in Karachi, maternity health, tourist potential, a crackdown on child sex abuse and of course sending children back to schools.

He intended to listen to any more issues that the people had. Therefore, with the efforts of his team, this telephone line has been established where the prime minister takes calls from the general public.

In his previous phone calls with the public, he answered various questions pertaining to the availability of the coronavirus vaccine. One of the callers asked the PM whether his rhetoric of ‘Riasat-e-Madinah,’ and the romance that is created between this concept and the people will turn out to be a fallacy, rather than an accomplished goal. The PM answered all questions that were asked.