Planning Commission forecasts GDP to grow at 4.8% in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APPC) on Friday endorsed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 4.8 percent growth forecast for the upcoming fiscal year (2021-22) developed by the Planning Commission.

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said, “This reflects the strength of growth momentum in the economy, while maintaining strong fundamentals”. However, he said in his tweet that there was potential of even higher growth than the figure endorsed by the APPC.