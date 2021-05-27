CM’s aide says KP Govt ready to hold local govt election in September

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman has said that the provincial government was all set to hold local government elections in September this year and would soon announce a date.

Addressing a seminar here, he said the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has already issued directives to complete all preparations for LG polls in the province under a new local government system wherein there would be no district government.

According to official sources, the elections would be held on a town basis under the new local government system. There would be two parallel systems; one would be headed by Mayor and the other by Town Nazims. Both the Mayor and Town Nazim would be elected directly by the voters.

Earlier, he said that KP CM had given a clear message to all the institutions to remain vigilant as he could pay surprise to any institution and officer in the province at any time to bring improvement in the governance.

Referring to the appointment of 1900 lecturers, he said the appointments would be made for the next academic year. The Public Service Commission would hold walk-in interviews for which the commission has power.

Regarding the news on social media about the appointment of 1900 lecturers, the Special Assistant said that the Public Service Commission was independent in its decisions. The selection of students based on walk-in interviews was its own decision. He, however, requested the commission to hold tests for the posts.

Pointing out the role of Higher Education in budget preparation, he said a research cell would be set up in the higher education department in the next budget, adding that the government would present a budget for the poor.

The salaries of government employees would be increased, and considerable relief would be provided to the poor people.

Apart from Dr. Sameera Shams, Chairperson of Parliamentary Women’s Caucus, faculty members of Peshawar Medical College and members of Prime Foundation, including Vice-Chancellor of Prime University, were also present on occasion.