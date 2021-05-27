Minhal Khan’s heartfelt message to her late father

Pakistani actor Minal Khan shared a photo from her engagement ceremony with Ahsan Moshin Ikram.

The Jalan actor captioned the post with a heart touching note which remembered her late father.

Minal wrote how she wished he could be a part of her big day and could meet Ahsan.

The beautiful actor also wrote, “Family. Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us.”

