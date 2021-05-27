Pakistan to host ‘World Environment Day’ on 5th of next month: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Haripur district today and attended a ceremony in connection with Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the prime minister on the achievements of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme. The prime minister planted a tree. He also took a briefing on report on “Nature Capital of Pakistan” of United Nations Environment Programme.

Attending a ceremony in connection with Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program in Haripur on Thursday, Khan said Pakistan will host the “World Environment Day” on the fifth of next month and showcase the steps it has taken to deal with the issue of climate change.

He said this is also a mark of recognition that Pakistan is amongst the few countries which is taking serious measures to cope with the challenge of global warming. Imran Khan said Pakistan is unfortunately amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. He said melting of glaciers at a rapid pace pose a challenge to Pakistan. Imran Khan said our efforts are directed towards providing a better and secured future to our coming generations. He said the government has embarked upon a series of projects including that of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks’ establishment and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective. He said these projects will also provide job opportunities to the people and contribute to the promotion of tourism. He said his government is committed to addressing challenges of climate change

He was confident that the very impact of climate change can be reversed provided there is a will.