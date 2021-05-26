More Vaccination Centers Needed: DHO Swat

Swat: 53,000 people have been vaccinated against corona in Swat, 1900 people are being vaccinated daily, while 2.3% of the total population has been vaccinated.

According to the health department, so far 53,000 people over the age of 30 have been vaccinated against corona in 14 vaccination centers across the district. According to District Health Officer (DHO) Swat Dr. Muhammad Saleem, there are a total of 14 vaccination centers in Swat and two more centers in Islampur and Kokarai area have been approved.

According to DHO Swat, their target was to vaccinate 1,500 people daily but they are vaccinating 1,900 people a day.

DHO Swat Dr. Muhammad Saleem says that more vaccination centers are needed in Swat to vaccinate as many people as possible. “We have approved two more centers for this and the vaccination process will start soon,” he added.

It should be noted that if the vaccination process continues at the same pace, Swat district will be safe from corona by 2025.

In Swat, 2.3 percent of the total population, which is close to 2.3 million, has been vaccinated, according to figures from the health department.

According to the health department, 1,900 people are being vaccinated against corona daily at 14 vaccination centers across the district, which is 26.67 percent more than the target of 1,500. Swat currently has a corona positivity rate of 2% and the number of active patients is 183. According to the data received from the Swat health department, a total of 7907 people have been infected with Coronavirus in Swat so far while 7412 people have been recovered. 312 people have died of corona in the district so far, while the positivity rate of the corona epidemic has reached 2% daily.