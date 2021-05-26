COVID-19 claims 65 lives, infects 2,724 more

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 60,268 with 2,724 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,686 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-five corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 58 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total of 65 deaths, 23 patients died while under treatment on ventilators.

In the past 24 hours, there were 4,242 covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various healthcare facilities.

The national covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded 4.61 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percentage of positivity suggests higher transmission, and that more people are likely to be infected with coronavirus in the community who are yet to be tested.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas; Lahore 44 percent, Multan 69 percent, Bahawalpur 38 percent and Faisalabad 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 45 percent, Swabi 44 percent, Peshawar 38 percent and Multan 57 percent.

Around 517 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no ventilators are currently being used in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 59,076 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 18,132 in Sindh, 25,245 in Punjab, 7,859 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,961 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,410 in Balochistan, 459 in GB, and 1,010 in AJK.

Around 827,843 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 908,576 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,940, Balochistan 24,733, GB 5,516, ICT 80,662, KP 130,644, Punjab 336,315 and Sindh 311,766.

About 20,465 deaths have been recorded in the country since the contagion has erupted. Around 4,942 have lost their lives in Sindh, including six more who lost their lives on Tuesday.

9,875 in Punjab had died with 36 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours. 30 of them are in the hospital while six have been discharged.

3,990 in KP where 19 of them died in a hospital while one passed away after being discharged on Tuesday, 748 in ICT, two of them died on Tuesday, out of 271 in Balochistan, one passed away, 107 in GB and 532 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 12,943,620 corona tests have been conducted so far, while only 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Currently, 4,654 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.