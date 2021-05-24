NCOC DG reviews corona vaccination, tests in Sargodha

SARGODHA: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Director General Asif Mehmood Goraya chaired a review meeting on corona vaccination, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and corona tests in Sargodha division.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they have to expedite the vaccination process in order to get rid of coronavirus quickly. The government had no shortage of corona vaccine while country’s own vaccine would also be available next month, said Asif Goraya, who is also general officer commandant of the Three Air Defence Division.

He said that there was a need to create awareness among people about vaccination and in this regard the services of media, traders, LHVs, traders, teachers and scholars should be sought. He urged the four deputy commissioners to conduct as many tests as possible on a daily basis.

He said that 100 per cent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of all educational institutions should be done before June 3. He also stressed the need for immediate corona vaccination of employees of private offices, including traders and transporters.

SATISFACTION

The NCOC director general expressed satisfaction over the fact that Sargodha tehsil ranked first in the country in terms of population and in terms of corona registration at 1166 and vaccination. Commissioner Dr Farah Masood briefed the meeting about the 1166 registered persons of the four districts so far and the implementation of corona SOPs at the district level.

The meeting decided to provide immediate vaccination to all government officers and employees of the division. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Khan said that 2,859 police officers and employees over 40 years of age had been administered corona vaccine across the division.

He said that 2,758 policemen fell victim to corona disease while working on the front-line in corona fight, out of which five died and the rest recovered and resumed their duties. The meeting was also attended by Health Services Director Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz, DCs of all four districts besides CEOs of health authorities, relevant officers.