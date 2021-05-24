PSX gains 182 points to close at 46097 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 182.13 points, with a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 46,097.11 points against 45,914.98 points on the last working day.

A total of 766,643,209 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 710,428,272 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.932 billion against Rs19.656 billion the previous day.

As many as 408 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gain and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 275,888,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.88, Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 36,611,500, and price per share of Rs1.39 and Summit Bank with a volume of 36,491,000 and price per share of Rs2.59.

Colgate Palm witnessed the maximum increase of Rs135 per share, closing at Rs2994, whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs119.64, closing at Rs1714.96.

Island Textile recorded a maximum decrease of Rs207.94 per share, closing at Rs15671.96, followed by Bata (Pak), the share prices of which decreased by Rs122.94 per share, closing at Rs1627.06.