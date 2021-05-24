Ex-senator Roshan Barocha calls on Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Former caretaker minister Senator Roshan Khursheed Barocha called on Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at the Governor’s House in Quetta.

Both the dignitaries discussed in the details the current state of affairs as well as education and women related issues, according to a press release, issued on Monday.

Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Nawaz Mengal also called on Governor Amanullah Yasinzai and shared with him matters related to the university located in Sibi, the ‘hot spot’ of Pakistan where temperatures in the summer exceed 52.6 °C.

The vice chancellor said that this university will provide equal opportunities to students of the area in particular and students of the province in general to acquire higher education in a conducive environment and hence empower them to lead enlightened and modern society.