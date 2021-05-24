Women’s financial inclusion essential to end poverty: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said financial mainstreaming of women was important to end poverty faster, thus ultimately contributing to the country’s economic development.

Addressing here at the launch of Ehsaas Saving Wallets (ESW) initiative, the prime minister said no nation could progress unless it empowered its weaker segments.

The ESW, an essential component of Ehsaas Financial Inclusion Strategy, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the presence of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during her visit to Pakistan in November 2019.

The prime minister said Ehsaas Saving Wallets was in line with the worldwide proven fact that inclusion of women in the financial system could help them run independent businesses and save money to overcome the economic crisis.

He mentioned that World Bank acknowledged that the Ehsaas programme was the fourth effective programme to provide a safety net to the poor and deserving during the coronavirus pandemic.