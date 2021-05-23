Fire erupts at Sialkot coronavirus vaccination centre

SIALKOT: An anti-coronavirus vaccination center’s room was gutted on Sunday, in which 15 children admitted to the adjacent children’s ward were affected Government Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The hospital management said that the fire erupted there due to short-circuiting due to which the centre and the adjacent ward were filled with toxic smoke.

Rescuers and firefighters of Rescue 1122 immediately evacuated the vaccination center staff and children.

Five vehicles of Rescue 1122 participated in the fire fighting operation and after a three-hour operation the fire was controlled and extinguished, said Rescue1122 officials.

This fire created a panic and stamped among the indoor and outdoor patients there.