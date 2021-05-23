60,000 to perform Haj this year

This year, 60,000 people from across the world will be allowed to perform Haj, according to Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

The Saudi government will inform the Pakistan government about the number of pilgrims to be allowed to perform the ritual from the country.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that people under the age of 18 and over 60 will not be able to go for Hajj while the pilgrims will have to be quarantined in Saudi Arabia for three days with corona vaccination.

It may be recalled that the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has approached the Saudi government following the Saudi government’s condition of corona vaccination for Hajj pilgrims.

Pakistan has asked the Saudi government to register a Chinese vaccine.