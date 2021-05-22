APHC concerned over deteriorating situation in Indian-held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating political, economic and demographic situation in the territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said the subjugated people of occupied Kashmir have been besieged and their civil liberty remains a distant dream in presence of nearly one million Indian occupational troops. He condemned the gross violation of human rights and genocide of the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian troops. Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar while describing the horrific situation faced by the people of Kashmir said the whole population is facing a deep sense of insecurity and deprivation of all the fundamental rights at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

“The world must recognise the human aspect of the Kashmir dispute where 135 million population of the disputed territory is demanding their inalienable right to self-determination, a democratic and peaceful formula agreed upon by the United Nations,” he maintained. He termed the political and peaceful movement initiated by the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir as a legitimate struggle since 27th of October 1947 when India unleashed its overnight military aggression. He maintained that the Kashmiris have time and again pinned their hope on the United Nations to help settle the Kashmir dispute as early as possible in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions. He urged the UN Secretary General to fulfill his legal and moral obligations to pressurise India to stop genocide of the people of Kashmir and fulfill its responsibilities as a signatory to these resolutions still pending on the agenda of the World Body. He also lauded the role of Pakistan, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinian.