Junaid Khan pays tribute to Chris Cornell

Junaid Khan paid tribute to Chris Cornell by performing “Shadow of a sun”, his favourite song in collaboration with Bayaan, Kashmir-The band and Tamaasha.

“I will never forget how it felt like when the news broke out about his death. The entire world was in shock as he was a talent beyond excellence.”, Junaid Khan wrote on his Instagram Post.

He further added, “Chris had always been and still is an integral part of my musical journey both as a musician and a vocalist. He was a true technician when it came to the art of expression.”

The respect and admiration Junaid has for Chris Cornell has become evident through his tribute. The impact Chris had on his music can also be seen and heard through Junaid Khan’s music.