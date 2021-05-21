Jam lauds Pak-China friendship for peace, stability in region

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister congratulated the Chinese government and people of Pakistan on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

He expressed these views while issuing his massage on the completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship on Friday. He said that Pak-China everlasting friendship is the guarantor of peace and stability in the region, saying that Pakistan has given value friendship of China.

He said that Chinese investment was positive measures in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan. Appreciating efforts of China, he said that precious lives have been saved in Pakistan by China’s supply of vaccine against the global corona virus. He hoped that Pak-China better friendship would be more strengthened in the future.













