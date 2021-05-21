Hammad says GDP growth clocks in at 4 percent

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the National Accounts Committee has estimated on the basis of latest data GDP growth of this fiscal year to be close to four percent.

In a tweet, he called this a remarkable recovery, saying unlike past growth stints, forex reserves have also grown. He also pointed out towards surplus current account. He said that industry is behind this growth.

The GDP growth might exceed three to four percent mark as it will depend upon two major factors including wheat production estimates for the current fiscal year and second large scale manufacturing growth figures taking into consideration by the National Accounts Committee for calculating the provisional growth figures of the current fiscal year.