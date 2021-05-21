Agriculture department seeks applications for paddy crop cultivation

FAISALABAD: The agriculture department has sought applications from farmers for the cultivation of paddy crops on experimental plots for implementing a project of increasing paddy yield under the Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here on Friday that three districts of the Faisalabad division, including Jhang, Chiniot, and Faisalabad, were included in the project

He said that a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for each experimental site would be provided to farmers.

He said that the farmers cultivating a minimum one-acre paddy crop every year or those who had their land alongside the main roads would be eligible for submitting applications.

The application forms are available at the office of Director Agriculture (extension), Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, and Agriculture Officers free of cost and agriculture department website www.agripunjab.gov.pk

The last date of receiving applications is June 3. For further information, farmers can call at 080017000.