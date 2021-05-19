Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, May 19, 2021


,

Friends fans irked; Cast member’s absence from reunion line-up

Web Desk

Avid fans of the hit show were thrilled to have an official glimpse of Friends reunion special on Thursday.

However, a large number of fans were out off as Paul Rudd was missing from Friends reunion line-up.

In addition to David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, and supporting cast members including BTS, Maggie Wheeler and James Corden will be present during the much-awaited unscripted special.

Fans of sitcom still remember Rudd – joining the series in its ninth season as Mike Hannigan – a love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

Rudd will not return as one of the star guests, and it’s caused quite an uproar on social media.

Submit a Comment