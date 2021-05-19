Friends fans irked; Cast member’s absence from reunion line-up

Avid fans of the hit show were thrilled to have an official glimpse of Friends reunion special on Thursday.

However, a large number of fans were out off as Paul Rudd was missing from Friends reunion line-up.

In addition to David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai, and supporting cast members including BTS, Maggie Wheeler and James Corden will be present during the much-awaited unscripted special.

Fans of sitcom still remember Rudd – joining the series in its ninth season as Mike Hannigan – a love interest for Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

Rudd will not return as one of the star guests, and it’s caused quite an uproar on social media.

We need more air piano from him 😭 — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 13, 2021