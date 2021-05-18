Philippines bans international crew change for vessels arriving from seven countries

Philippines have banned vessels coming from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Oman from disembarking their international seafarers as stated by ship agents GAC.

“Filipino and foreign seafarers with no immigration admission in the above countries within the last 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines shall be allowed to disembark subject to existing health and safety protocols of the established One-Shop Stops (OSS) for Seafarers,” GAC quoted.

The Philippines is joined by Fujairah, Singapore and Hong Kong among others, in restricting crew change for seafarers arriving from Indian sub-continent nations in the previous 14 days.