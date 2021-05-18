Opposition requisitions senate session to condemn Israel’s violence

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has moved to requisition an extraordinary session of the Senate of Pakistan to condemn Israel’s systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in the Haram-al-Sharif during the holy month of Ramzan, tweeted PPP parliamentary leader and former leader of Opposition in the Senate of Pakistan, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday.

“The motion for the requisitioned session of the Senate also demands an end to Israeli state terrorism and murderous attacks on Gaza, as well as the ongoing violent and illegal occupation of Palestinian lands in the worst example of settler colonialism,” she said in an other Tweet.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution expressing deep concerns over the increasing oppression and brutalities being perpetrated against the people of Palestine by the Israeli apartheid regime.

The resolution, moved by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, strongly condemned the systematic and institutionalized oppression and domination of the people of Palestine by Israel. It also denounced the systematic and brutal disenfranchisement, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestine people. It denounced the attacks by the apartheid Israeli regime on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan and attempts to stop the Azaan. It denounced and rejected the continuing practice of expanding settlements through forced evictions by the apartheid regime in violation of Fourth Geneva Convention.

The resolution condemned the deliberate destruction of buildings, housing local and international media outlets in Sheikh Jarrah and Jerusalem, carried out with the intent to erase evidence of genocide being committed against the Palestinian people. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the realization of the right to self-determination and other fundamental rights of Palestinians as well as for the two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders, and a free, secure, viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine with Al-Qud Al-Sharif as its capital.